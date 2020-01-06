Clipper Coin (CCC) Reaches Market Cap of $24.18 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. During the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.94 or 0.06056105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00028243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036265 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

