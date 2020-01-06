Citigroup Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Citigroup reissued their outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. ValuEngine cut shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.90 on Friday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $890,076.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

