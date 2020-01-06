Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market weight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of CRUS opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $543,317.04. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

