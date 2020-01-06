Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $3.68 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $527.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
