Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $3.68 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $527.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 90.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 440,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 92.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 327,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 4,991.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 247,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 629.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 118,429 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

