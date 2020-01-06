Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.45.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.45. The stock had a trading volume of 392,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average is $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $106.05 and a 1-year high of $154.84.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

