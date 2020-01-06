Chainlink Hits Market Capitalization of $635.72 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00024429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, COSS and Mercatox. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $635.72 million and approximately $55.87 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.01505221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, Radar Relay, COSS, IDEX, Coinbase, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

