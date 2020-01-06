Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. VSA Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.99).

CAML stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.91) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.99. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a market cap of $388.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

