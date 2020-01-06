CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.35.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. CarMax has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10,954.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,567 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth about $128,466,000. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,039,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

