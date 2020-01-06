Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.54.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Capri has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.