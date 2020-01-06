Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.48.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,795,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth $35,653,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canada Goose by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.