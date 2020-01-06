Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

CLMT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. Research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 198,835 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

