Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:CFWFF)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

CFWFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities cut Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.