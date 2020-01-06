Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company with producing properties mainly in the continental U.S. Cabot have lost 24.3% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S Exploration and Production industry, which has decreased 19.7% over the same period. Being a natural gas-weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity's price struggles. The company has cut its annual production growth guidance to 17% from 20% previously. At the same time, it raised full-year 2019 capex view at the mid-point to $810 million, from a prior view of $800 million. Struggling with lawsuits & denied a water permit, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline Company is likely to be delayed substantially or cancelled. Considering these factors, Cabot is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.52.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 179,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 121,268 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,817,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 880,302 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

