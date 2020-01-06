Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) PT at $36.00

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136,958 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 479,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,353. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

