Brokerages Set Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price at $26.04

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of DT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 711,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

