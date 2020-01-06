Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT at $8.04

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.04.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $1,904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $978,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 41.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 121,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 119.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 622,521 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,666. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.