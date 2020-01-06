Brokerages Set Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target at $41.89

Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 189,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,255. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $44.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

