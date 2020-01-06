Brokerages Set $4.50 Target Price for Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

SAVA traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 901,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $166.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.59. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.