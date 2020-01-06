Brokerages Set $3.00 Target Price for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.18. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $422.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 47.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

