Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 726,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,891,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $51,474.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,267 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,151 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

