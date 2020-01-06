Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on KSU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 437,666 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,500,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 291,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.26. 1,053,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $156.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

