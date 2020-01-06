Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce sales of $68.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $75.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $224.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.55 million to $230.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $283.48 million, with estimates ranging from $264.31 million to $302.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 269,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.10. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

