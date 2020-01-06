Brokerages Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $85.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.95 million and the lowest is $84.41 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $91.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $345.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.49 million to $346.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $325.01 million, with estimates ranging from $303.51 million to $346.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

CPSS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CPSS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.65.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.