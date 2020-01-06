Brokerages Expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.12. BIO-TECHNE reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 10.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.68. 107,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.44. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $137.77 and a 12-month high of $223.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

