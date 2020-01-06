Brokerages Expect BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Equities analysts predict that BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report $580,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full-year sales of $2.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 million to $2.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.64 million, with estimates ranging from $3.78 million to $21.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 190,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $696,999.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,623.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,722.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 233,528 shares of company stock valued at $870,824.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 272,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,416. The company has a market cap of $75.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.16. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

