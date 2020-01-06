Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Barnes Group also posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.49. 123,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $3,516,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,240,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,648. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

