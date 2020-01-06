Brokerages Anticipate Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). Forum Energy Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 984,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $197.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

