Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Cango stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.14. 8,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.98. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

