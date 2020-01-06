Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.