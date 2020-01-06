Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
