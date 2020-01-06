Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) versus GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Head to Head Contrast

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and GSX Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $358.25 million 2.97 $33.70 million $0.30 28.60 GSX Techedu $59.20 million 93.09 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than GSX Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 9.49% 8.72% 4.98% GSX Techedu N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and GSX Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 1 1 0 0 1.50 GSX Techedu 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. GSX Techedu has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.37%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than GSX Techedu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats GSX Techedu on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 68 schools across 8 provinces in China. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.