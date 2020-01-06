Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,541,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 189,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.32.

Shares of MA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.23. 3,305,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.27. The company has a market capitalization of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $188.50 and a 12 month high of $303.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,103,162.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,015,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,236,567,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,240 shares of company stock worth $36,133,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.