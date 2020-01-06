Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 635.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,620. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

