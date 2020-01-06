Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.6% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.41. The company had a trading volume of 642,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $579.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $371.00 and a 12 month high of $597.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

