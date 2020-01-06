Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 60,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,387,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

