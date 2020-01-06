BriaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $29,737.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BriaCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,737.00 and $403.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,463.53 or 2.37833681 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

