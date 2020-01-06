Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Bread has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003414 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, OKEx and IDEX. Bread has a total market capitalization of $22.92 million and approximately $866,698.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00190736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01529373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bread

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, Kucoin, Tokenomy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

