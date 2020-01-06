Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of BCLI opened at $4.17 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

