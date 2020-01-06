BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. BOScoin has a market cap of $5.46 million and $1.02 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00061875 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,194,917,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,220,707 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

