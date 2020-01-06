Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $252,554.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.83 or 0.05916956 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025780 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

