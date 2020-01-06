Blocknet Market Capitalization Achieves $3.94 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $7,810.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00008117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,442,628 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

