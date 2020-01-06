BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

MPA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $14.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

