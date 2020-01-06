BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BKN traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,272. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

