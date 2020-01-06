Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Cap of $230,482.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24 and Escodex. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $230,482.00 and approximately $20,712.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003350 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000118 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,582,703 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

