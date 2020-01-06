BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BIOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioScrip has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of BioScrip stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. BioScrip has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioScrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in BioScrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Venor Capital Management LP lifted its position in BioScrip by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 12,333,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

