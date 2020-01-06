BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.41.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $100.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.55 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,265. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
