BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $100.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.55 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,265. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

