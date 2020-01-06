BidaskClub Downgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $45.40 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

