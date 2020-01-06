Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNFT. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Benefitfocus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Benefitfocus by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

