Bayan Token Reaches Market Cap of $189,202.00 (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bayan Token token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00010685 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. Bayan Token has a total market capitalization of $189,202.00 and $17.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00190701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.01499233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bayan Token

Bayan Token's total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token's official website is bayantoken.com . The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bayan Token Token Trading

Bayan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bayan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

