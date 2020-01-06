Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $267.59 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $267.59 million and approximately $46.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, Mercatox and Ethfinex. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00190540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01495408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,586,562 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Zebpay, BitBay, Huobi, Ethfinex, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, Bittrex, CPDAX, GOPAX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, WazirX, Gate.io, DDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Koinex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, ABCC, Bancor Network, Poloniex, IDCM, AirSwap, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

