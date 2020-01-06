Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) Trading Down 0.2%

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.45 and last traded at $108.45, 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.48% of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.